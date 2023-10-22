EXPLAINER: A brief criminal history of Nashville police chief’s son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed his “estranged son” allegedly shot two police officers at a Dollar General in La Vergne on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Drake released the following statement:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

“Despite my efforts and guidance, in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

According to the Criminal Court Clerk (CCC) records from Davidson County, Drake Jr. has had an extensive criminal history that dates back to 2005. Court records show he’s been criminally charged 59 times in Davidson County since 2005.

He was first charged with theft of $500 or less. He was arrested on Oct. 31, 2005. A little less than a year later his case was dismissed on Aug. 3, 2006, according to CCC records.

On Jan. 29, 2009, he was found guilty of aggravated rape of a lesser charge, according to CCC records.

Since then, according to CCC records, he has been found guilty of three different sex offender violations on the following dates:

Oct. 29, 2015

May 9, 2019

May 22, 2020

He has also been found guilty of the following charges on the following dates, as shown on the records:

Driving with no driver’s license - Nov. 20, 2006

Domestic bodily injury - Feb. 22, 2007

Aggravated burglary, resisting and evading arrest - July 25, 2007

Assault of domestic bodily injury and criminal impersonation - Oct. 16, 2007

Possession or casual exchange - Aug. 6, 2015

Despite his son’s criminal history, Chief John Drake was appointed as Nashville’s eighth chief of police on Nov. 30, 2020.

