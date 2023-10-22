Death investigation underway after missing Wayne County teen found dead in Mississippi

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating the death of a 17-year-old who went missing from Wayne County on Friday.

According to WSCO, they received information that 17-year-old Hunter Carroll was found dead in Mississippi.

“Sheriff Shane Fisher extends his condolences to the Carroll family as they endure this tragedy,” WCSO posted on Facebook.

The Wayne County Sheriff said the teenager went missing on Friday afternoon. Two days later, they reported he was found dead in Saltillo, Mississippi.

WSCO said all questions about the incident should be directed to the authorities in Saltillo.

