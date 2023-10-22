Bald Eagle rescued from school construction site in Sumner County

The eagle will be rehabilitated until it can be released back into the wild.
Bald eagle rescued in Sumner County
Bald eagle rescued in Sumner County
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A school resource officer teamed up with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) to help rescue a bald eagle in Sumner County.

On Friday, the school resource officer found an injured bald eagle near the construction site of Liberty Creek Middle School.

The officer contacted the TWRA, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. The eagle was taken to a rehab facility until it can be released back to its natural habitat.

