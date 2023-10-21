‘Severe’ motorcycle crash shuts down lanes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department are on the scene of a “severe” motorcycle crash.

The crash happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Charlemagne Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Fort Campbell Boulevard is closed in both directions.

“It is unknown how long the road will be closed, and there are no details on the crash CPD can release at this time,” police said in a release.

