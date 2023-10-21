Protecting your Kia and Hyundai from being stolen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said six people have been arrested for stealing a Hyundai and trying to break into other cars at a downtown parking garage.

This theft is part of what officers said is a more than 400% increase in stolen Hyundai and Kia cars over the past year, but there is a simple fix to combat the TikTok trend.

Travis James and his friend, Quin, park in the downtown garage near city hall every day on their way to the gym. They never expected people to be arrested for trying to steal cars there.

“It’s concerning to know that there are people breaking in knowing how quickly it can happen and it’s being left alone for hours,” James said.

Metro Police said the six people, including four teens, were found breaking windows and tearing apart ignitions. They stole one Hyundai and were trying to take at least two other cars.

READ MORE: Six arrested in connection to theft of Hyundai, police say

Jeff Latondress said a good thief can steal a Kia or Hyundai in just seconds. His West Nashville auto shop, LAW Inc., has been flooded with these cars over the past couple of months.

Most cars have broken windows and damage to the steering column that costs thousands of dollars to repair even if thieves were not successful taking the car.

Latondress said the carmakers have come out with a software update that can easily be installed using a dealership’s computer that adds an extra safety key to protect your car. However, many dealerships WSMV4 contacted Friday said their earliest appointment is in mid-November.

Even once the update is installed to electronically shut off the car, Latondress said a thief might still break your window because they can’t tell the difference from outside. He recommended using a wheel lock or club to deter criminals.

In this case, officers said they found a gun, window puncher and screwdriver the thieves were using to steal the cars.

Nate Browning said he is concerned there is no security in this area and is going to be paying extra close attention when parking in the garage every morning.

“It is an open concept here. People can literally just drive in and drive right on out,” Browning said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.