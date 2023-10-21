Police search for smash and grab credit card thief in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly smashed into a woman’s car, stole her credit cards and attempted to use them at a nearby Walgreens shortly after.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the man stole the credit cards from a car on Two Rivers Parkway on Oct. 9

The victim’s back window of her car was smashed in and her purse, which was left in plain view, was stolen, police said. The woman immediately canceled her credit cards to not allow the suspect to make purchases. Police said the suspect left the scene in a black Mercedes sedan.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.