Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers

“He has not been a part of my life for quite some time,” Chief Drake said.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed that the suspect who allegedly shot two officers in La Vergne on Saturday afternoon is his “estranged son.”

Chief Drake released the following statement:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

Despite my efforts and guidance, in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

Drake Jr. was accused of shooting two officers at a Dollar General in La Vergne on Saturday afternoon. The officers were taken to Vanderbilt.

La Vergne Police Chief Moews tells WSMV4 that one officer was shot in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the groin. They’re both in stable condition now at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

La Vergne police tell WSMV that the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Chief Moews says officers were reporting to a stolen car when officers confronted the suspect. Drake Jr. allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the two officers.

Drake Jr. was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering, gray pants and a black hat.

People nearby should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This story is developing.

The La Vergne Police Department gives details after two officers were shot at a Dollar General in La Vergne.

