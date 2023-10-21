Maui County police find additional remains, raising Lahaina wildfire death toll to 99

Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday,...
Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Authorities in Maui strongly encouraged homeowners to wear protective gear provided by nonprofit groups when visiting their properties to protect against asbestos, lead and other toxic remains of the wildfire.(AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The death toll for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has increased by one, to 99, after Maui County police found additional remains.

The remains were recovered on Oct. 12 in Lahaina, police spokesperson Alana Pico said in an email Friday. An autopsy and forensic examination verified that they were not from a previously recovered individual.

So far police have identified the remains of 97 people from the Aug. 8 fire that wiped out much of Lahaina, a historic town on Maui’s west coast. The remains of two people have yet to be identified. Six people are still missing.

The wildfire started in a grassy area in Lahaina’s hills. Powerful winds related to a hurricane passing to Hawaii’s south carried embers from house to house and hampered firefighting efforts. More than 2,000 buildings were destroyed, and some 8,000 people were forced to move to hotels and other temporary shelter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County High School
Student dressed in military gear charged after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says
Norbert D’Souza and Anette Rodrigues
Sumner County parents accused of forcing young girl to eat feces, biting her toes
Hyundais and Kias are still being stolen, but KCPD explained how numbers have gone down recently.
‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software
Josh Day disappeared three years ago in Grundy County.
‘I just want to bury my son’: Grundy Co. mom looks for answers in son’s cold case
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns

Latest News

Bleachers collapse due to severe weather at Beech High School
Funding for Sumner County Schools athletics projects clears next hurdle
Approval of new facilities at Sumner County high schools passed the first hurdle in the County...
Education committee approves athletic facility renovations
Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds outside his...
Maryland judge targeted, killed after child custody ruling
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge