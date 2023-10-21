Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits West Tennessee

The earthquake hit early Saturday morning, according to a report.
The earthquake was reported by the USGS.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RIDGELY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in West Tennessee Friday night, according to the United States Geographical Survey (USGS).

The National Weather Service on X said the quake hit just before 10 p.m. on Friday. The USGS said it hit at coordinates 36.182°N, 89.451°W, which is located near Ridgely and Dyersburg in Tennessee. The depth of the earthquake was estimated to be 5.8 miles, according to the USGS report.

The report did not state if injuries or damages have been reported because of the earthquake.

Intensity map
Intensity map(United States Geological Survey)

