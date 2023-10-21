LIVE THREAD: Vols extend lead over Alabama to 13-0 late in the 1st quarter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following three consecutive home wins, No. 17 Tennessee takes its show on the road today for its annual Third Saturday in October rivalry game against No. 11 Alabama.

The Vols have arrived! Coach Heupel and team ready to rock at Bryant-Denny Stadium @wvlt pic.twitter.com/ETzfgJPu9H — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) October 21, 2023

The Volunteers will look to make it two straight wins against the Crimson Tide after ending a 15-game losing streak with a thrilling 52-49 victory last season in Knoxville.

Kickoff is coming up at 3:30 p.m. ET on WVLT.

1ST QUARTER

Who needs to run the ball right? Joe Milton is 5 for 5 on the first drive for 60 yards culminating in a 39 yard TD pass to Squirrel White!

Vols lead Tide 7-0 early @wvlt pic.twitter.com/CtqxARPDGw — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) October 21, 2023

On their third possession the Vols strike again. A long, physical 15 play, 79 yard drive that took over 5 minutes off the clock and included some option runs, quarterback draws and clutch pass completions to Ramel Keyton and Squirrel White. Drive culminates in a 24 yard Charles Campbell FG giving Tennessee a 10-0 lead.

The opportunistic Vol defense then steps up with a big play. James Pearce Jr. pressures Jalen Milroe forcing a fumble. Vols recover and add another Campbell FG, this time from 26 yards out and Tennessee jumps out to a 13-0 lead with :11 remaining in the 1st quarter. The lead is Tennessee largest in Tuscaloosa since 1999.

2ND QUARTER

After giving up a big play, Bama’s first of the game, the Vol defense stiffens thanks to an Omar Norman-Lott sack. Tennessee has 10 first downs in the game to Alabama’s 2!

