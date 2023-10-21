Lawrence County under elevated fire risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrence County Fire and Rescue (LCFR) said there is an elevated fire risk, and residents should refrain from burning.

On Saturday afternoon, fire units responded to a grass and brush fire involving more than five acres.

LCFR said on Friday, the county had a near-catastrophic brush fire that destroyed over 100 acres of land.

The elevated fire risk is caused by the low humidity and windy conditions that are conducive to fire growth, LCFR said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.