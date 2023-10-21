La Vergne police urge residents to shelter in place

Residents in the Stones River Road area near Lake Forest Drive should shelter in place, according to police.
La Vergne Police incident investigation
La Vergne Police incident investigation(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department is urging residents in the Stones River Road area near Lake Forest Drive to shelter in place.

The City of La Vergne said there is an active police incident at Stones River Road and Lake Forest Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and gray pants.

People nearby should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

WSMV 4 has a crew heading to the scene.

This story is developing.

