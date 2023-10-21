Funding for Sumner County Schools athletics projects clears next hurdle

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Sumner County parents and supporters filled the Sumner County commission chambers Friday afternoon as the commission’s education committee held a special called meeting to discuss the school district’s athletic improvement funding.

“The school needs upgrades. It’s time. So, right now we have an opportunity to take care of athletics, so let’s do that,” said Allison Turner, a Gallatin High School parent who spoke during the public comment period of the meeting.

The education committee voted to approve funding on Friday that allows the school district to upgrade stadiums and bleachers deemed unsafe earlier this year. With the vote, the discussion will head to the county’s budget committee, which has a special called meeting Monday at 6 p.m. prior to the County Commission meeting at 7 p.m.

Two of Vicki Nix’s grandchildren graduated from Beech High School where the bleachers on the visitor’s side collapsed in August. Nix stresses how the timeline of this issue is important because improvement will need to start soon.

“We’ve known this for quite some time the whole football season, just think if we had had, as one of the commissioners said what if we would have had a death in that because we just had a football game. Safety is very important when you’re in a school system,” said Nix.

During the public comment period, Sumner County student-athletes shared their first-hand experience of practicing and playing on some of the dilapidated facilities.

“But I ask you, should we continue to wait for emergencies before we act and improve current facilities? That then sounds like our county is letting us down,” said a Station Camp High School sophomore.

The school board wants to move $15.5 million that’s in a reserve account to a capital spending account to make the renovations. Director of Schools Dr. Scott Langford presented to the committee a breakdown of how the funding would be used for several of the high schools on the list in need of facility upgrades.

Some people believe the millions of dollars should go towards other priorities in the county.

“It’s outrageous for Sumner County Schools to even think that they can spend tax money on anything but essentials right now. Essentials mean education and safety,” said Kay Brooks, as she spoke before the committee.

“Our kids don’t read but we’re worried about scoreboards?” said another Sumner County resident during the public comment period.

The budget committee will have to approve the funding next week. They have a meeting schedule for Monday at 6pm. If it’s approved there then the discussion will head to the full commission and they will have to vote on the upgrades.

