Flight from Chattanooga to Memphis makes emergency crash landing after equipment failure

The aircraft experienced a hydraulic system failure shortly after takeoff, according to a report.
A photo of the airplane in its final resting position.
A photo of the airplane in its final resting position.(Federal Aviation Administration)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A National Transportation Safety Board report revealed the cause of an aircraft crash landing in Chattanooga earlier this month.

The aviation investigation report states that on Oct. 4, a Federal Express (FedEx) flight departed from the Chattanooga Metropolitan Aiport (CHA) en route to Memphis.

The flight crew reported no maintenance issues before the flight, according to the report, but the aircraft experienced a hydraulic system failure shortly after takeoff. Mid-flight, crew members received several error messages regarding the aircraft’s wing flap and the left hydraulic system.

Upon seeing the reported failures, the flight crew decided to return to CHA, according to the report.

As the crew prepared for landing, they received a “gear disagree” message, signaling that the landing gear was not down and locked. The report states that after several failed attempts to lower the landing gear, the crew declared an emergency.

Tower personnel had to visually confirm the landing gear’s position and the aircraft descended to 150 feet above ground level as the crew awaited confirmation. Approach control confirmed the landing gear was not in its appropriate position moments before the aircraft touched down.

Crew members reported the airplane bounced slightly during the initial touchdown but that they were able to control the plane’s direction. The aircraft slid as it landed and stopped 830 feet beyond the end of the runway.

Three members were aboard the flight, and none sustained any injuries. The crew safely evacuated the airplane, which sustained substantial damage during the emergency landing.

The incident is under investigation, according to the report.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County High School
Student dressed in military gear charged after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says
Hyundais and Kias are still being stolen, but KCPD explained how numbers have gone down recently.
‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software
Josh Day disappeared three years ago in Grundy County.
‘I just want to bury my son’: Grundy Co. mom looks for answers in son’s cold case
For the second time in almost two weeks, the FBI is asking for help identifying a suspect in a...
Cookeville man indicted for robbing 2 Brentwood banks
Norbert D’Souza and Anette Rodrigues
Sumner County parents accused of forcing young girl to eat feces, biting her toes

Latest News

A Murfreesboro officer helped a man in a wheelchair cross a busy street.
Act of kindness: Murfreesboro police officer helps man in wheelchair safely cross busy street
Brush fire
Brush fire near Summertown incinerates hundreds of acres in cornfield
Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Lebanon Pike.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hermitage crash
The earthquake was reported by the USGS.
Earthquake hits West Tennessee