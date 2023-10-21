First Alert Forecast: Unusually warm weather ahead

Temperatures will be warmer than normal for the next several days.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We head into the end of October with temperatures feeling more like summer.

We kick of the weekend on a warm note. High temperatures today will be around 80º with plenty of sunshine. It will also be very breezy today, too, with wind gusts up to 25 MPH. Because of the wind and such dry land, the First Alert Weather Team advises you to refrain for any kind of burning for the next several days. Fires can get out of control in these conditions very quickly.

Sunday will be a little cooler with highs topping out in the upper 60s to around 70º.

But the warmer air returns for next week. Highs each day will stay well above average in the upper 70s to around 80º. Expect lots of sunshine, too. Overnight lows will get warmer as well in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our next rain chance comes late Friday night into Saturday morning.

