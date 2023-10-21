First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably Warm Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

The wind will finally relax this evening and through the overnight under a mostly clear sky. It will be chilly tomorrow morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be cooler, but less breezy, with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs will be near 70, but much of the area will stay in the 60s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Warmer weather returns on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under a good deal of sunshine.

Tuesday we’ll make a run at 80, though not everyone will get there. A few more clouds will mix in Tuesday afternoon, but sunshine will still mostly win out.

Upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday as the nice weather continues.

LATE WEEK

More clouds will mix in Thursday and Friday and I won’t totally rule out a late week rain shower. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 70s.

A shower chance will hang around next week as well, but for now it’s looking very isolated.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.