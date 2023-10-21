Brush fire near Summertown incinerates hundreds of acres in cornfield

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over a hundred crew members battled a wildfire that consumed hundreds of acres in a cornfield near Summertown.

Multiple agencies responded to the brush fire near Stephenson Road and Old North Military Road at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) officials. Windy conditions caused the fire to spread, and initial responding crews quickly realized more help was needed.

Lawrence County EMA officials said more than 100 firefighters assisted in putting the fire out. Firefighters and personnel from Tennessee Forestry successfully stopped the approaching flames before any damage was done to nearby structures, which were evacuated.

The flames were controlled by 6 p.m. with only a few hot spots remaining. Units remained on scene for another two hours to confirm the area was safe, according to authorities.

There were no injuries or permanent structural damages reported. A total of 300 cornfield acres were lost due to the flames.

Officials are asking area residents to be extremely careful with open flames during the current dry conditions, which are affecting Lawrence and surrounding counties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

