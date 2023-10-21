BoroPride to resume this year after judge signs court order

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Equality Project’s (TEP) annual event, BoroPride, will go on this year after a judge signed an order deeming the LGBTQ organization fit to do so.

Earlier in October, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee (ACLU), among others, sued the city of Murfreesboro over a new anti-drag ordinance that prevented BoroPride from happening. The suit was filed on behalf of TEP and alleged the city sought to restrict protected speech and expression.

The court agreed, and on Friday, a judge signed an order that would allow the event to resume in 2023. The order reads that the city is unable to enforce the Murfreesboro City Ordinance throughout the festival’s entirety.

The city’s attempted ban came about at the end of last year after a video of a drag show at BoroPride disagreed with city leaders. City manager Craig Tindall claimed the footage showed sexual dancing, which he had deemed inappropriate for the kids there.

BoroPride will take place on Oct. 28 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Miller Coliseum.

