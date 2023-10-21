Antioch fire leaves multiple families displaced

At least three families are displaced after the fire spread to multiple houses in a matter of minutes.
By Jordan James
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple families are not able to be in their home after a fire spread to a row of homes in Antioch on Thursday. While no one was reported injured, it’s going to be a long road to recovery for those affected by the blaze.

Witnesses tell WSMV that the fire spread in a matter of minutes along Anderson Road. In total four houses had damage. Among those affected was Marcus McClure’s mother-in-law house.

“The only thing left that’s tangible are the memories,” McClure said. “There’s nothing in that home that’s worth anything. We found a couple photo albums, laptops, hopefully everything is intact there. It’s a complete loss.”

Nashville Fire Department has not released a cause of the fire but did say it left three families displaced. It’s also believed that the wind may have played a factor in the outcome.

Neighbors like Tim Love spent the day salvaging what he could after the blaze left his upstairs damaged.

Crews fight a fire in Antioch.
Crews fight a fire in Antioch.(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)

“I’m thankful my house wasn’t bad, but then you still have that guilt that your neighbors that you see every day. They’re dealing with a lot more issues right now,” Love said.

As these residents are left figuring out their next steps, many say they are just thankful that it was not worse when you consider the extensive damage.

“What I’m most grateful was there no fatalities, no one got hurt. Everyone got out, everyone’s safe. From there we can always move on and do something better,” McClure said.

The American Red Cross was contacted and is in the process of providing resources to those who are displaced.

