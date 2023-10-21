Amerigas removes customer’s tank after WSMV 4 gets involved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When you cancel a service with a company, you expect the bills to stop. What if they don’t? A Murfreesboro family turned to WSMV 4 Investigates after they said the battle over a bill, and a propane tank, stretched on for years.

Kim Wood’s 2020 Christmas was anything but warm and cozy, at least not temperature-wise.

“It was like 20 degrees outside,” Woods said. “My daughter and grandchildren were living in the house. They had no heat. This went on through Christmas.”

After the propane tank the family used to warm the house ran out of gas, they canceled service with Amerigas, their propane provider. They were told someone would pick up the tank within 30 days.

“It has now been 2.5 years, and our propane tank is still sitting on our property,” Wood said.

Wood said she called repeatedly and grew more frustrated since Amerigas continued to send her bills.

“I would like Channel 4 to help us get this tank removed from our property,” Wood said.

Mike Ehrenhaft of Sparta also asked us for help getting Amerigas to come remove his tank in January.

“They would make promises and commitments,” Ehrenhaft said. “‘We will be there in a couple of days. ‘We will be there tomorrow. We will be there in the morning.’ No one ever showed up.”

Just like in Ehrenhaft’s case, Amerigas came and removed Wood’s tank the day after we contacted the company about her case. We wanted to know why it is taking so long for tanks to be removed only after customers get WSMV 4 Investigates involved. Amerigas sent us the following statement:

“The safety and comfort of our customers are our main priorities. It’s essential that we keep our customers’ businesses running and their homes warm. We are actively addressing the timely pick up of tanks by partnering with outside contractors who assist in this service. We’re sorry for any delay and for the inconvenience that this may have caused.”

As for the bills that Wood was receiving, an Amerigas spokesperson said she doesn’t have to worry about it. The balance is being credited and the account closed.

