Act of kindness: Murfreesboro police officer helps man in wheelchair safely cross busy street

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Murfreesboro Police Department assisted a man in a wheelchair attempting to cross the street, and the heartwarming act was captured on the officer’s bodycam.

Officer Jessica Rose was driving down Front Street on Oct 13. when she saw the man wheeling himself backward up a hill, attempting to cross the busy intersection at Broad Street. Officer Rose stopped her vehicle to check on the man and offered to help.

“Let me just push you,” Rose is heard saying in the video. “I don’t want you getting hit.”

The man accepted the offer, and Rose pushed him to the other side of the seven-lane street.

“This touching moment serves as a reminder of the compassion that officers do every day,” MPD said in a tweet.

Rose made a public comment after a photo of her pushing the man surfaced online.

“This is the type of interaction with the public that officers do every day, not just me,” Rose said. “Other officers would have done the same thing.”

