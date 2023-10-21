Act of kindness: Murfreesboro police officer helps man in wheelchair safely cross busy street

Bodycam footage captured the heartwarming act on video.
A Murfreesboro officer helped a man in a wheelchair cross a busy street.
A Murfreesboro officer helped a man in a wheelchair cross a busy street.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Murfreesboro Police Department assisted a man in a wheelchair attempting to cross the street, and the heartwarming act was captured on the officer’s bodycam.

Officer Jessica Rose was driving down Front Street on Oct 13. when she saw the man wheeling himself backward up a hill, attempting to cross the busy intersection at Broad Street. Officer Rose stopped her vehicle to check on the man and offered to help.

“Let me just push you,” Rose is heard saying in the video. “I don’t want you getting hit.”

The man accepted the offer, and Rose pushed him to the other side of the seven-lane street.

“This touching moment serves as a reminder of the compassion that officers do every day,” MPD said in a tweet.

Rose made a public comment after a photo of her pushing the man surfaced online.

“This is the type of interaction with the public that officers do every day, not just me,” Rose said. “Other officers would have done the same thing.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County High School
Student dressed in military gear charged after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says
Hyundais and Kias are still being stolen, but KCPD explained how numbers have gone down recently.
‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software
Josh Day disappeared three years ago in Grundy County.
‘I just want to bury my son’: Grundy Co. mom looks for answers in son’s cold case
For the second time in almost two weeks, the FBI is asking for help identifying a suspect in a...
Cookeville man indicted for robbing 2 Brentwood banks
Norbert D’Souza and Anette Rodrigues
Sumner County parents accused of forcing young girl to eat feces, biting her toes

Latest News

Brush fire
Brush fire near Summertown incinerates hundreds of acres in cornfield
A photo of the airplane in its final resting position.
Flight from Chattanooga to Memphis makes emergency crash landing after equipment failure
Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Lebanon Pike.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hermitage crash
The earthquake was reported by the USGS.
Earthquake hits West Tennessee