2 officers shot, La Vergne police identify suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two officers were hospitalized after a shooting at a Dollar General in La Vergne. Police are looking for the suspect and urged residents in the Stones River Road area near Lake Forest Drive to shelter in place.

La Vergne police tell WSMV that the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police Chief Christopher Moews says officers were reporting to a stolen car when officers confronted the suspect. He allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the two officers.

Chief Moews tells WSMV4 that one officer was shot in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the groin. They’re both in stable condition now at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police are looking for a Black man who was seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering, gray pants and black hat.

The city of La Vergne released a photo and identified the suspect as 38-year-old John C. Drake Jr.

UPDATE:

The suspect in today’s shooting has been identified as John C. Drake, Jr., 38. Attached is a photo of the suspect at the scene. Shelter in place is still active. Avoid the area and report anything suspicious. pic.twitter.com/pezVQlUKbl — City of La Vergne (@LaVergne37086) October 21, 2023

People nearby should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This story is developing.

The La Vergne Police Department gives details after two officers were shot at a Dollar General in La Vergne.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.