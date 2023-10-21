2 officers shot, La Vergne police identify suspect

Two officers were shot at a Dollar General in La Vergne on Saturday afternoon.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two officers were hospitalized after a shooting at a Dollar General in La Vergne. Police are looking for the suspect and urged residents in the Stones River Road area near Lake Forest Drive to shelter in place.

La Vergne police tell WSMV that the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police Chief Christopher Moews says officers were reporting to a stolen car when officers confronted the suspect. He allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the two officers.

Chief Moews tells WSMV4 that one officer was shot in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the groin. They’re both in stable condition now at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police are looking for a Black man who was seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering, gray pants and black hat.

The city of La Vergne released a photo and identified the suspect as 38-year-old John C. Drake Jr.

People nearby should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This story is developing.

