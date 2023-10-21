1 dead in overnight two-vehicle crash on Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said one person died, and two people were injured after a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Downs Boulevard and Lebanon Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said the crash involved two vehicles.

The identity of the deceased victim and the extent of the injuries for others involved in the crash have not been released,

The cause of the crash is unknown.

