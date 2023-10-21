1 dead in overnight two-vehicle crash on Lebanon Pike

Police said two people were also injured in the crash.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said one person died, and two people were injured after a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Downs Boulevard and Lebanon Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said the crash involved two vehicles.

The identity of the deceased victim and the extent of the injuries for others involved in the crash have not been released,

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County High School
Student dressed in military gear charged after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says
Hyundais and Kias are still being stolen, but KCPD explained how numbers have gone down recently.
‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software
Josh Day disappeared three years ago in Grundy County.
‘I just want to bury my son’: Grundy Co. mom looks for answers in son’s cold case
Norbert D’Souza and Anette Rodrigues
Sumner County parents accused of forcing young girl to eat feces, biting her toes
For the second time in almost two weeks, the FBI is asking for help identifying a suspect in a...
Cookeville man indicted for robbing 2 Brentwood banks

Latest News

The TBI said over several months multiple agencies began investigating a drug operation...
Five different drugs found at house
Fire in Antioch left three families displaced
Antioch fire leaves multiple families displaced
Police search for smash and grab credit card thief in Nashville
Police search for smash and grab credit card thief in Nashville
Bleachers collapse due to severe weather at Beech High School
Funding for Sumner County Schools athletics projects clears next hurdle