Venetian “Cicchetti” and Authentic “Spritz” with Chef Paulette


By Today in Nashville
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tuna with Cocoa on Crostini

Mix 1 drained can of tuna with a touch of mayo, a drizzle of olive oil, and the juice of 1/2 lemon. Top bread, and dust lightly with unsweetened cocoa.

Salumi & Pickle on Crostini

Spread a thin layer of mustard or mayo on crostini slice. Scrunch up salumi slice (salami, soppresata, coppa), top with a thin slice of pickle, secure with a toothpick.

Mini Polpetti — Small Meatballs in Sauce with Parsley

1/2 pound ground beef

1 egg yolk

1 thin slice white bread, crusts removed, ripped & covered with milk

1/4 cup grated parmesan

1 TB minced parsley

Salt & pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients until smooth (remove bread from milk and add just wet bread to mixture.

Roll into tiny meatballs, Add to a parchment lined baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Add a rosemary sprig and a couple of garlic cloves. Roast until cooked through.

Add meatball with toothpick with a large parsley leaf.

Polenta Toast with Taleggio Cheese

Cook or buy ready made polenta. Add cooked polenta to an oiled sheet pan and spread into a 1/4-inch or 1/2-inch layer. Allow to cool. Cut into bite-sized squares. Fry squares in a little olive oil. Top squares with a slice of taleggio. Sprinkle with dried oregano and slivered roasted red pepper (store-bought).

Mortadella Cubes with Briny Pepper

Buy a thick slice of mortadella. Cut into bite-sized squares. Top with a bite-sized piece of pepper (like Greek Pepperonicno). Secure with a toothpick.

For crostini for all, select a baguette or thin Italian bread. Slice into 1/4-inch or 1/2-inch slices.

Top with toppings. Serve.

Venetian Spritz (for one)

2 ounce Select (or Aperol or Campari)

2 ounce Prosecco

1 ounce club soda

1 orange slice

1 large green olive on a stick

Add all liquors/soda to a glass of ice. Add orange slice & olive pick.

