Venetian “Cicchetti” and Authentic “Spritz” with Chef Paulette
Tuna with Cocoa on Crostini
Mix 1 drained can of tuna with a touch of mayo, a drizzle of olive oil, and the juice of 1/2 lemon. Top bread, and dust lightly with unsweetened cocoa.
Salumi & Pickle on Crostini
Spread a thin layer of mustard or mayo on crostini slice. Scrunch up salumi slice (salami, soppresata, coppa), top with a thin slice of pickle, secure with a toothpick.
Mini Polpetti — Small Meatballs in Sauce with Parsley
1/2 pound ground beef
1 egg yolk
1 thin slice white bread, crusts removed, ripped & covered with milk
1/4 cup grated parmesan
1 TB minced parsley
Salt & pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients until smooth (remove bread from milk and add just wet bread to mixture.
Roll into tiny meatballs, Add to a parchment lined baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Add a rosemary sprig and a couple of garlic cloves. Roast until cooked through.
Add meatball with toothpick with a large parsley leaf.
Polenta Toast with Taleggio Cheese
Cook or buy ready made polenta. Add cooked polenta to an oiled sheet pan and spread into a 1/4-inch or 1/2-inch layer. Allow to cool. Cut into bite-sized squares. Fry squares in a little olive oil. Top squares with a slice of taleggio. Sprinkle with dried oregano and slivered roasted red pepper (store-bought).
Mortadella Cubes with Briny Pepper
Buy a thick slice of mortadella. Cut into bite-sized squares. Top with a bite-sized piece of pepper (like Greek Pepperonicno). Secure with a toothpick.
For crostini for all, select a baguette or thin Italian bread. Slice into 1/4-inch or 1/2-inch slices.
Top with toppings. Serve.
Venetian Spritz (for one)
2 ounce Select (or Aperol or Campari)
2 ounce Prosecco
1 ounce club soda
1 orange slice
1 large green olive on a stick
Add all liquors/soda to a glass of ice. Add orange slice & olive pick.
