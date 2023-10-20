Two hospitalized after shooting near RePublic High

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were hospitalized after a reported shooting near a Nashville high school, Metro Nashville Police said Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Masonwood Drive and Gwen Drive near RePublic High School.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. They did not provide a motive or say if anyone was in custody.

The shooting happened about an hour after dismissal at RePublic High. WSMV 4 reached out to the school to see if any after-school activities were affected but did not hear back from officials.

