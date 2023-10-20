Tennessee murder suspect arrested after allegedly skipping court to elude prosecution

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder suspect was arrested this week by U.S. Marshals after allegedly skipping court to elude prosecution for more than a year, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Nathaniel Lamont Buchanan of Murfreesboro was charged with shooting and killing Medrick Lamont Elliot in May 2018.

Buchanan was also facing charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

“While out on bond on the murder charge, Buchanan was charged with possession of cocaine for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm in October 2021 by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division and Rutherford County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives,” RCSO said.

The sheriff’s office adds that he was released on a $112,000 bond on the drug and weapons charges.

Buchanan was taken into custody by a slew of law enforcement agents at Meigs Drive in Murfreesboro.

Now, he’s being held on $225,000 bond at the Rutherford County Detention Center; he’s scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Nov. 20.

