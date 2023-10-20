TBI: 2 arrested, slew of drugs, including fentanyl, seized in Nashville drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of a slew of drugs, guns and cash in Nashville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said over several months multiple agencies began investigating a drug operation involving the sale of methamphetamine in Davidson County.

Reynaldo Daniel Vallejo was identified as a suspect involved in the drug distribution. The TBI said on Oct. 19, after a brief pursuit, Vallejo was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

After executing a search warrant at a home on Allen Road, law enforcement recovered various amounts of meth, cocaine, fentanyl/heroin, firearms, marijuana and a large amount of cash along with an assortment of drug paraphernalia, the TBI said.

Another person, Luak Mayall Tut was found inside the home, attempting to destroy evidence.

“On Thursday, Agents arrested Vallejo (DOB 04/04/1996) and Tut (DOB 06/12/1998), charging each with Possession for Resale Methamphetamine, Possession for Resale Fentanyl, Possession for Resale Cocaine, and Possession for Resale Marijuana. Additionally, Vallejo was charged with Evading Arrest, and Tut was charged with Tampering with Evidence,” the TBI said.

Both were booked into the Davidson County Jail. Vallejo’s bond was set at $85,000, and Tut’s bond at $50,000.

