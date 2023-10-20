Smyrna Police Department mourn loss of beloved K9 Ryker

Ryker’s last shift on patrol was Thursday night.
Smyrna K9 Ryker
Smyrna K9 Ryker(Smyrna Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smyrna Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Ryker.

Ryker passed on Thursday, Oct. 19. His last shift on patrol was Thursday night.

He served the Smyrna community for eight years. He began his service in October 2015 with his handler Officer Don Godby.

“Bedankt dat je een geweldige partner bent. Ik hou van je vriend. Tot ooit nog eens!” Godby said in Dutch in a heartfelt goodbye on the Smyrna Police Department Facebook page.

The message translates to: “Thank you for being a great partner. I love you friend. See you again sometime!”

The Smyrna Police Department said they appreciate his service and said Ryker will be truly missed by his family and the agency.

