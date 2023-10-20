Six arrested in connection to theft of Hyundai, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six people were arrested after they were found with a stolen Hyundai on Thursday night, according to arrest reports.

On Thursday, officers the Metro Nashville Police Department found the stolen Hyundai in a parking garage at 350 Deadrick Street, according to the reports.

Police said they found four people inside the car. The four stepped out and police arrested them. Two others outside the vehicle were also placed under arrest, according to the reports.

Four out of the six were juveniles, according to police.

One of the suspects had the ignition torn out with shattered pieces of glass inside it, police said.

Next to the stolen Hyundai, there were two other vehicles parked that were broken into and had shattered windows, according to the reports.

Police found a window puncher on one of the suspects and a handgun. Detectives also found screwdrivers and a large rock from inside the stolen vehicle, according to the reports.

Police arrested Joanne Moyniham, Kevin Harrison and Shaniya Cliff, according to the reports.

Police said Cliff was responsible for all the juveniles accompanying her at the time.

Cliff, Harrison and Moyniham were charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the reports.

