Six arrested in connection to theft of Hyundai, police say

Four out of the six that were arrested were juveniles, according to police.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six people were arrested after they were found with a stolen Hyundai on Thursday night, according to arrest reports.

On Thursday, officers the Metro Nashville Police Department found the stolen Hyundai in a parking garage at 350 Deadrick Street, according to the reports.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software

Police said they found four people inside the car. The four stepped out and police arrested them. Two others outside the vehicle were also placed under arrest, according to the reports.

Four out of the six were juveniles, according to police.

One of the suspects had the ignition torn out with shattered pieces of glass inside it, police said.

Next to the stolen Hyundai, there were two other vehicles parked that were broken into and had shattered windows, according to the reports.

Police found a window puncher on one of the suspects and a handgun. Detectives also found screwdrivers and a large rock from inside the stolen vehicle, according to the reports.

Police arrested Joanne Moyniham, Kevin Harrison and Shaniya Cliff, according to the reports.

Police said Cliff was responsible for all the juveniles accompanying her at the time.

Cliff, Harrison and Moyniham were charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the reports.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County High School
Student dressed in military gear to face charges after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says
Norbert D’Souza and Anette Rodrigues
Sumner County parents accused of forcing young girl to eat feces, biting her toes
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Elton John
Elton John performs in Nashville at star-studded birthday bash
Police searching for man who robbed Belle Meade bank
Police searching for man who robbed Belle Meade bank at knifepoint

Latest News

Crews battle Fairfield Avenue house fire.
Nashville firefighters battle house fire
An escaped inmate lands on TBI's most wanted list, video shows thieves stealing a car, a parent...
Catch Up Quick
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 5-month-old boy...
Marion County baby found safe
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured near RePublic...
Two hospitalized after shooting near RePublic High