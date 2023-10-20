Several teams take steps toward winning region titles

Front-runners take center stage Division II-AA Middle Region, Region 6-5A and Region 5-6A as season winds down.
By Chris Harris
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several teams took big steps toward winning region championships with wins on Friday night, the next-to-last week of the regular season for high school football.

Christ Presbyterian Academy and Page are among the teams that clinched at least a tie for region championships with win.

Smyrna wrapped up its region championship with a victory on the road at Antioch.

Pearl-Cohn and Brentwood picked up region wins to set up matchups of region unbeatens next week.

CPA 24, FRA 7

The Lions (8-1, 5-0) hands the Panthers (8-1, 4-1) their first loss of the season in a Division II Class AA Middle Region matchup.

CPA hosts Davidson Academy (8-1, 4-1) next week with a region title on the line.

The Lions pulled away in the second half after the game was tied 7-7 at halftime.

CPA wins at least a share of the Division II, Class AA Middle Region title with a win over FRA.

Page 24, Centennial 12

The Patriots (8-1, 4-0) captured at least a share of the Region 6-5A titles with a win at home over the Cougars (7-2, 3-1).

Page plays Nolensville (8-1, 3-1) on Friday for a chance to win the region title outright.

Page captures at least a share of the Region 6-5A championship with a win at home over Centennial.

Smyrna 30, Antioch 26

The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-0) rallied from a huge deficit to defeat the Bears (3-6, 3-1) to win the Region 5-6A title.

Smyrna trailed by double digits in the first half before staging its comeback.

Antioch, a surprise team in the region this season, has clinched the second seed in the region regardless of next week’s results and will host a playoff game. The Bears are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Smyrna rallied in the second half to defeat Antioch to win the Region 5-6A title.

Franklin 21, Mt. Juliet 7

The Admirals (1-8) celebrate their first win since 2021, snapping a 22-game losing streak at home against the Bears (8-1), the Region 4-6A champion, in a non-region game.

Franklin fans and students stormed the field to celebrate the school’s first win since beating McGavock in 2021.

Franklin High celebrated its first win since 2021, snapping a 22-game losing streak. The Admirals beat Mt. Juliet 21-7.

