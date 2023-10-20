Rep. Clemmons, Nashville Public Library to host ‘State Government 101′ seminar

WSMV Rep John Ray Clemmons
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Rep. John Ray Clemmons and the Nashville Public Library will host a seminar Saturday to help Tennesseans learn how to get the help they need.

The seminar, State Government 101, will take place Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nashville Public Library’s Southeast Branch at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway.

The seminar is designed to teach the public how to navigate state government and “streamline the process to get the help they need,” according to a media release.

Representatives from the Secretary of State’s office, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Department of Children’s Services, TennCare, and the departments of Safety and Homeland Security, Economic and Community Development, and Revenue will give presentations and be available to answer questions.

Both a Spanish and Arabic interpreter will also be on-site to help facilitate communication.

