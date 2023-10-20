Region titles on the line in Week 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A handful of schools can potentially earn region titles with victories on Friday night.

The WSMV4 Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week features region unbeatens Franklin Road Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy.

The Panthers (8-0) and Lions (7-1) are both 4-0 in Division II, Class AA Middle Region. FRA won a thriller in this matchup last year.

In Williamson County, Centennial (7-1, 3-0) and Page (7-1, 3-0) battle it out in Region 6-5A. A Cougars win would assure a region championship for Centennial, but if Page wins, it throws a wrench into things with Nolensville (7-1, 3-1) sitting close behind.

A potential Region 5-6A title is on the line in Antioch where the Bears (3-5, 3-0) host Smyrna (4-4, 3-0). The winner would secure the region title with one game left in the regular season.

