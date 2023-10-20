Police to charge 7 people in thefts from high-end Green Hill mall stores

Thieves take more than $70,000 of merchandise from mall stores.
Metro Nashville Police have obtained warrants against, from left, Kelonzia Broyles, Tamasia...
Metro Nashville Police have obtained warrants against, from left, Kelonzia Broyles, Tamasia Moss, Tawonda Parrish, Angela Simpson, Walter Starnes and Donzel Watson for thefts at high-end stores at the Mall of Green Hills.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said Thursday detectives have obtained warrants charging several people with shoplifting from high-end retail stores at the Mall of Green Hills.

Police said warrants have been obtained for seven people, most of whom are still at large. Police is asking for the public’s assistance in finding them.

Police said Angela Simpson, 27, who is last known to have lived on Lebanon Pike, is wanted for stealing clothing from the Zara store in the mall on July 23. She is also wanted on a felony theft indictment for stealing from the Finish Line store in Opry Mills in January.

Walter Starnes, 53, who is last known to have lived on Edwin Street, is wanted for stealing shoes valued at nearly $5,000 from Nordstrom on July 24.

Kelonzia Broyles, 22, who is last known to have lived on Old Matthews Road, is wanted for burglarizing the unopened Impossible Kicks store at the Green Hills mall on the afternoon of Oct. 2. She allegedly took shoes worth around $45,000. She is also wanted for stealing clothing from the Marshalls store on Lebanon Pike in August.

Tawonda Parrish, 34, who is last known to have lived on University Court, is wanted for stealing $7,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s in Green Hills on July 11.

Donzel Watson, 56, who is last known to have lived on Mt. High Drive in Antioch, is wanted for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store on Sept. 14. He is also wanted for stealing equipment from at least 14 Home Depot and Lowe’s stores over the past several months.

Tamasia Moss, 26, who is last known to have lived on Lewis Street, is wanted for stealing purses valued at more than $4,000 from the Burberry store in Green Hills mall on Sept. 4.

Jernithia Bell, 23, who is last known to have lived on Connare Drive in Madison, is accused of helping Moss at the Burberry store. She was arrested in the case on Oct. 13.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Simpson, Starnes, Broyles, Parrish, Watson or Moss is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

A police spokesperson said detectives continue to make headway in the work to identify thieves in other recent cases in the Green Hills area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville.
TBI: Two children, ages 10 and 4, dead in Millersville fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Elton John
Elton John performs in Nashville at star-studded birthday bash
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
Youth football season canceled after parent threatened coaches, players with gun
FILE
Missing man’s body found wrapped, decomposing in car trunk, affidavit says

Latest News

Brittney Jackson, 24, and Sequoia Samuels, 4
Mother and boyfriend indicted for murder of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels
Parents said they’ve seen so many kids almost get hit outside one Antioch elementary school...
Safety concerns over Antioch school zone
Fire engulfs a home on Flat Ridge Road where two young brothers were killed Wednesday.
Teenager tries rescuing two boys killed in Millersville house fire
Josh Day disappeared three years ago in Grundy County.
“I just want to bury my son”: Grundy Co. mom looks for answers in son’s cold case