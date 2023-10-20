Police to charge 7 people in thefts from high-end Green Hill mall stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said Thursday detectives have obtained warrants charging several people with shoplifting from high-end retail stores at the Mall of Green Hills.

Police said warrants have been obtained for seven people, most of whom are still at large. Police is asking for the public’s assistance in finding them.

Police said Angela Simpson, 27, who is last known to have lived on Lebanon Pike, is wanted for stealing clothing from the Zara store in the mall on July 23. She is also wanted on a felony theft indictment for stealing from the Finish Line store in Opry Mills in January.

Walter Starnes, 53, who is last known to have lived on Edwin Street, is wanted for stealing shoes valued at nearly $5,000 from Nordstrom on July 24.

Kelonzia Broyles, 22, who is last known to have lived on Old Matthews Road, is wanted for burglarizing the unopened Impossible Kicks store at the Green Hills mall on the afternoon of Oct. 2. She allegedly took shoes worth around $45,000. She is also wanted for stealing clothing from the Marshalls store on Lebanon Pike in August.

Tawonda Parrish, 34, who is last known to have lived on University Court, is wanted for stealing $7,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s in Green Hills on July 11.

Donzel Watson, 56, who is last known to have lived on Mt. High Drive in Antioch, is wanted for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store on Sept. 14. He is also wanted for stealing equipment from at least 14 Home Depot and Lowe’s stores over the past several months.

Tamasia Moss, 26, who is last known to have lived on Lewis Street, is wanted for stealing purses valued at more than $4,000 from the Burberry store in Green Hills mall on Sept. 4.

Jernithia Bell, 23, who is last known to have lived on Connare Drive in Madison, is accused of helping Moss at the Burberry store. She was arrested in the case on Oct. 13.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Simpson, Starnes, Broyles, Parrish, Watson or Moss is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

A police spokesperson said detectives continue to make headway in the work to identify thieves in other recent cases in the Green Hills area.

