Organization battles Nashville affordable housing crisis 1 repair at a time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It can be hard enough to buy a house in Nashville, especially if you’re on a fixed income. But it can be just as hard holding onto a home if your age and finances keep you from making necessary repairs. That’s where one organization is stepping in to help.

The nonprofit organization Westminster Home Connection (WHC) helps older or disabled Nashvillians preserve their homes at no cost to the homeowner.

“We can save a home for about $3,000, which is a tiny fraction of the cost of the new home,” Keith Branson, Executive Director of Westminster Home Connection said.

WHC says they preserve nearly 250 homes a year through a wide range of projects like repairing handrails on porches, replacing rotting windows, adding ramps, and plumbing and flooring repairs.

“They’re able to function in their home and stay in it which is what most everyone wants to do.”

Westminster believes repairing these homes not only serves the homeowner’s needs but also helps fight the affordable housing crisis in Davidson County by keeping people in their homes and off housing assistance.

The Metropolitan Nashville Development and Housing Agency offers about 1,400 apartments specifically for people over 62 years old or disabled. They say the wait list can get up to 500 applicants long.

“There’s a big problem around affordable housing, but there’s also hope of affordable repairs and being able to preserve homes,” Branson said.

Keith Rankins is one of the homeowners helped by WHC. He says a series of health issues prevented him from making repairs to his childhood home, where he currently lives. A leak in the bathroom rotted the floor.

“Anybody walking in, they were scared of falling,” Rankins said.

Rankins said having the repairs done and done for free, provided an instant morale boost.

“0 to 60,” he said.

While most of the work is done by trained employees, WHC does offer volunteer projects. For more on getting assistance from WHC or volunteering, you can visit westminsterhomeconnection.org.

Organization battles Nashville affordable housing crisis 1 repair at a time (WSMV)

