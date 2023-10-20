Organization battles Nashville affordable housing crisis 1 repair at a time

Westminster Home Connections says most homes are “saved” with $3,000 or less.
It can be hard enough buying a house in Nashville, especially if you're on a fixed income. But it can be just as hard holding onto a home.
By Meredith Whittemore
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It can be hard enough to buy a house in Nashville, especially if you’re on a fixed income. But it can be just as hard holding onto a home if your age and finances keep you from making necessary repairs. That’s where one organization is stepping in to help.

The nonprofit organization Westminster Home Connection (WHC) helps older or disabled Nashvillians preserve their homes at no cost to the homeowner.

“We can save a home for about $3,000, which is a tiny fraction of the cost of the new home,” Keith Branson, Executive Director of Westminster Home Connection said.

WHC says they preserve nearly 250 homes a year through a wide range of projects like repairing handrails on porches, replacing rotting windows, adding ramps, and plumbing and flooring repairs.

“They’re able to function in their home and stay in it which is what most everyone wants to do.”

Westminster believes repairing these homes not only serves the homeowner’s needs but also helps fight the affordable housing crisis in Davidson County by keeping people in their homes and off housing assistance.

The Metropolitan Nashville Development and Housing Agency offers about 1,400 apartments specifically for people over 62 years old or disabled. They say the wait list can get up to 500 applicants long.

“There’s a big problem around affordable housing, but there’s also hope of affordable repairs and being able to preserve homes,” Branson said.

Keith Rankins is one of the homeowners helped by WHC. He says a series of health issues prevented him from making repairs to his childhood home, where he currently lives. A leak in the bathroom rotted the floor.

“Anybody walking in, they were scared of falling,” Rankins said.

Rankins said having the repairs done and done for free, provided an instant morale boost.

“0 to 60,” he said.

While most of the work is done by trained employees, WHC does offer volunteer projects. For more on getting assistance from WHC or volunteering, you can visit westminsterhomeconnection.org.

Organization battles Nashville affordable housing crisis 1 repair at a time
Organization battles Nashville affordable housing crisis 1 repair at a time(WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County High School
Student dressed in military gear charged after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says
Norbert D’Souza and Anette Rodrigues
Sumner County parents accused of forcing young girl to eat feces, biting her toes
Hyundais and Kias are still being stolen, but KCPD explained how numbers have gone down recently.
‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Josh Day disappeared three years ago in Grundy County.
‘I just want to bury my son’: Grundy Co. mom looks for answers in son’s cold case

Latest News

Nashville mechanics said they're seen a major increase in damaged Kia and Hyundai cars due to a...
Protecting your Kia and Hyundai from being stolen
Metro Police reported a 410% increase in car thefts over the past year.
6 arrested for stealing Hyundai
Avid musician Ernie Aguilar was shot and killed May 27. His killer(s) have not been caught.
Longtime friends hope $40K reward helps crack case of beloved musician’s murder
Police search for smash and grab credit card thief in Nashville
Police search for smash and grab credit card thief in Nashville