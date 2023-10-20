New restaurant, bar to open in Downtown Nashville

Urban Cowboy Public House will open in Downtown Nashville next year.
Urban Cowboy Public House will open next year in Downtown Nashville.
Urban Cowboy Public House will open next year in Downtown Nashville.(Urban Cowboy Hotels)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new restaurant and bar will be coming to downtown Nashville next year.

Urban Cowboy Hotels, the boutique hotel brand, announced Friday it is opening its first standalone bar/restaurant concept and its second Urban Cowboy restaurant location in Downtown Nashville. The first Urban Cowboy bar and restaurant opened at the Urban Cowboy Hotel in East Nashville.

The new standalone location will be on Fifth Avenue between Church and Union at the historic 1902 Nashville Arcade.

“Urban Cowboy Public House will bring its hand-picked design, cult following and irreverent charm to the century-old adaptive reuse project,” Urban Cowboy Hotels said in a media release. The bar and restaurant will open sometime in 2024. Urban Cowboy Public House will offer a curated selection of cocktails and food.

“We are absolutely thrilled about this opportunity and hope to create a truly unique hospitality offering downtown. We are only a few blocks from Broadway, but a world away, and I’m so excited to go down the design rabbit hole in this historic building,” said Lyon Porter, co-founder of Urban Cowboy Hotels and design studio, Cowboy Creative. “We have multiple floors, bays and entrances within the space that allow for a myriad of different experiences and offerings under the same roof.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

