Nashville SC partners with WeGo for gameday bus rides from Antioch, Murfreesboro

WeGo is offering bus rides from Antioch and Murfreesboro for all home games, including the playoffs.
WeGo Public Transit bus
WeGo Public Transit bus(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Soccer Club is partnering with WeGo Public Transit to aid with parking at Geodis Park.

This season, WeGo is offering bus rides from Antioch and Murfreesboro for all home games, including the playoffs. These buses will stop at the Hickory Hollow Park and Ride in Antioch and the Old Fort Park & Ride in Murfreesboro.

One-way tickets will cost $4.25 and $8.50 round-trip. All fares will be paid through the QuickTicket fare payment system. Payments for tickets can be made at QuickTicketTN.com.

WeGo’s next transit will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21. Murfreesboro’s pickups start at 3:20 p.m., and Antioch’s will be at 3:45 p.m. Each person should arrive at the stadium around 4:15 p.m.

After the game, it will take 30 minutes before the return buses leave Geodis Park.

