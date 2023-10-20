Nashville SC to host fan appreciation night with after party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday the Nashville Soccer Club is hosting a fan appreciation night for their final regular season game against the New York Red Bulls.

Since GEODIS Park’s inception in 2022, Nashville SC has hosted over one million soccer fans. In honor of this achievement, Nashville SC will randomly gift a fan a platinum record.

In addition, Nashville SC wants to recognize its fans by giving the first 10,000 fans a Captain Morgan rally towel and a 2023 official team poster.

Following the end of the match, Nashville SC will host a glow party for fans in the North Plaza of GEODIS Park. This after-party will include services like food trucks, beer, free glow sticks, and a painting station.

The post-match party will also showcase two LED hula hoop performers, a DJ and yard games for families to play.

The fan appreciation festivities will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. by the Captain Morgan at GEODIS Park.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.