Nashville firefighters battle house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Crews battle Fairfield Avenue house fire.
Crews battle Fairfield Avenue house fire.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department worked to put out a house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to Fairfield Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming out of the home’s windows. No one was inside, but most of the home appeared to be a loss.

Fire crews said the home was filled with items that made it harder to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

