Nashville firefighters battle house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department worked to put out a house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to Fairfield Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming out of the home’s windows. No one was inside, but most of the home appeared to be a loss.

Fire crews said the home was filled with items that made it harder to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.