Nashville firefighters battle house fire
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department worked to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to Fairfield Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming out of the home’s windows. No one was inside, but most of the home appeared to be a loss.
Fire crews said the home was filled with items that made it harder to fight the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
