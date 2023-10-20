Making “The Hemingway Burger” with Matt Moore

The Hemingway Burger

Serves: 4

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound 80/20 coarse-ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 scallions, finely chopped

1 heaping teaspoon rubbed sage, preferably Spice Islands brand

1/2 teaspoon Spice Islands Beau Monde Seasoning

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 heaping teaspoons India relish, or dill pickle relish

2 tablespoons petite capers, drained

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 large egg, beaten in a cup with a fork

1/3 cup dry red wine

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 toasted buns

Instructions

1. Break up the ground beef with a fork and scatter the garlic, scallions, sage, Beau Monde Seasoning, salt, and sugar over it, then mix them into the meat with the fork or your fingers.

2. Let the bowl of meat sit out of the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes. Next, add the relish, capers, soy sauce, egg, and wine, and let the meat sit for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Form 4 patties, about an inch thick each. The patties should be soft in texture but firm.

4. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Before the oil begins to smoke, add the patties to the pan and turn down the heat to medium. Cook the patties, undisturbed, for 4 minutes. Remove the pan from the burner, and return the heat back to high. Flip the burgers and place the pan back over the heat. Cook for 1 minute, reduce the heat to medium again, and cook the burgers another 3 minutes, undisturbed. Serve the burgers on the toasted buns.

