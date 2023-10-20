Mail carrier involved in crash with injuries in Robertson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities in Robertson County are responding to a two-vehicle crash, involving a mail carrier, with injuries on Friday evening, according to Smokey Barn News.

SBN reports the crash occurred on Highway 257 near Washington Road. Delays are expected.

The crash reportedly involved the mail carrier and a passenger car.

This is a developing story, no other details are available at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT We have a 2 vehicle rollover INJURY CRASH on 257 near Washington rd. Crash involves a mail carrier vehicle and a passenger car. Except delays. Posted by SmokeyBarn.com's Robertson County Daily on Friday, October 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.