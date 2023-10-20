Longtime friends hope $40K reward helps crack case of beloved musician’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been nearly five months since beloved musician and Bellevue Middle School janitor, Ernie Aguilar, was shot and killed.

Now, a private donor has come forward to offer a $40,000 dollar reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Thursday.

“He was the kindest, gentlest human being I knew, and he would do anything for anybody,” longtime friend, Steve Nabi, said.

Aguilar was found dead at an apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue on May 27. Police said Aguilar was unloading his car when he likely witnessed suspects attempting to break into cars and went to confront them when he was shot.

“The people who have done this, they obviously have no remorse, no conscience, to kill somebody in cold blood,” Nabi said. “Do the right thing and reach out to the authorities, tell them what you know.”

Nabi met Aguilar at Hillwood High School, and they remained friends ever since, bonding over their love of playing music and their faith in God.

“Out of all the people in the world, that Ernie would be taken that way was really hard to stomach and understand how the world could be so cruel to somebody who was so nice and so gentle and so giving,” Nabi said.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicide and cold cases, in addition to the $40,000 reward from the private donor, MNPD said.

