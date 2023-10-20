Lanes closed on Highway 76 due to crash in Montgomery County
Repairs are expected to last for hours.
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lanes are closed on Highway 76 at Bradbury Farms due to a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the crash damaged a utility pole which is causing the lane closures.
Repairs at the scene of the crash are expected to last for hours. Drivers are asked and advised to find alternate routes if possible.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.