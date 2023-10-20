Lanes closed on Highway 76 due to crash in Montgomery County

Repairs are expected to last for hours.
Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lanes are closed on Highway 76 at Bradbury Farms due to a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash damaged a utility pole which is causing the lane closures.

Repairs at the scene of the crash are expected to last for hours. Drivers are asked and advised to find alternate routes if possible.

HWY 76 at Bradbury farms is experiencing lane closures due to a traffic crash that damaged a utility pole. CEMC has advised us that it will take “hours” to repair. Please find alternate routes if possible.

Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee on Friday, October 20, 2023

