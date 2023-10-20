Israeli war evacuees receive housing resources, necessities through local Jewish community organizations

Nashville organizations help more than 50 evacuees who arrived here on Wednesday night.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Within the last 24 hours, local Jewish organizations rushed to help the more than 50 people who flew into Nashville from Israel Wednesday afternoon.

Rabbi Saul Strosberg, with the Congregation Sherith Israel, plans to host a family of four from Israel. He along with others in the Jewish community will host families connecting them with several resources.

“Everyone should have a safe place to be. These are families who’ve been running to their shelters many, many times a day,” said Strosberg.

He said the local community pulled together to help refugees coming off the plane. They’re starting a new journey more than 3,000 miles away from their homeland. Many of them do not have family here in the United States.

“While this is a huge step for families, they’re still far from home. They’re still not settled, and we still have our goals ultimately to make this possible,” said Strosberg.

Many of the families are Orthodox who have dietary restrictions and need to pray with a quorum and other setup to get acclimated here. The organizations that’s leading the charge to assist these families include the Jewish Family Service, the Jewish Federation, and the Congregation of Sherith Israel was used as the initial gathering for the evacuees. Providing services during a humanitarian crisis is something Strosberg said he’s no stranger to.

“We volunteer refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine. We were on that list. My wife and I are the volunteers for a particular family so we’ve been through what it means to help refugees find a place in Nashville,” said Strosberg.

Uprooting these families from their home due to safety concerns has taken a mental and physical toll.

“The families woke up today saying this is the first time I’ve slept in two weeks, and for a mother of four or five to say, ‘I needed to sleep, I couldn’t sleep.’ it’s a huge, huge, it’s a very big deal,” said Strosberg.

The ultimate goal is peace for everyone involved in this conflict.

“The amount of anti-Semitism that’s been unleashed in the last week and a half has been unprecedented, profound, deeply hurtful by the same token. Nashville is such an incredibly warm place and the amount of hurt has almost been balanced by the amount of love from strangers,” said Strosberg.

For more information on how you can connect with Jewish Family Services, click here.

