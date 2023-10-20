Houston County mom pulls kids out for the year after high school threat prompts evacuation

“My kids will not be going back to school,” said Elliott. “I got withdrawal forms yesterday.”
Houston County mom pulls kids out for the year after high school threat
Houston County mom pulls kids out for the year after high school threat(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Houston County mom said she is taking her daughter out of school for the rest of the year. This comes after a student made a threatening statement and is now charged.

When Amanda Elliott saw students walking out of Houston County High School during an evacuation Thursday morning, she knew that would be her daughter Addi’s last day.

“My kids will not be going back to school,” said Elliott. “I got withdrawal forms yesterday.”

Previous Coverage:
Student dressed in military gear charged after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says

She said she’s not the only parent. This all happened after the Houston County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old boy made a threatening statement to a student who told a teacher leading to the evacuation.

“They had sent pictures of this child like dressed in tactical uniform, like camo,” said Elliott.

The sheriff’s office said that’s what the 15-year-old was wearing when he made the threat. Students said it was homecoming week and Thursday was “Board Game Day’ where kids dress as their favorite character.

Sheriff Kevin Sugg said the boy will be charged as a juvenile with making a threat of mass violence on school property and will be disciplined by the school board.

“It took everything in me not to cry all day,” said Elliott. “We could have lost so many of our babies yesterday. It could have happened.”

Sheriff Sugg said some students stayed at school Thursday and others went home. But a few – like Elliott’s – will not be coming back.

WSMV4 reached out to Houston County Schools for comment and did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County High School
Student dressed in military gear charged after Tennessee school evacuated over threat, sheriff says
Norbert D’Souza and Anette Rodrigues
Sumner County parents accused of forcing young girl to eat feces, biting her toes
Hyundais and Kias are still being stolen, but KCPD explained how numbers have gone down recently.
‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Josh Day disappeared three years ago in Grundy County.
‘I just want to bury my son’: Grundy Co. mom looks for answers in son’s cold case

Latest News

Police search for smash and grab credit card thief in Nashville
Police search for smash and grab credit card thief in Nashville
A man was indicted for Brentwood bank robberies, seven suspects named in Green Hill mall thefts...
Friday evening news update
It can be hard enough buying a house in Nashville, especially if you're on a fixed income. But...
Organization fights affordable housing crisis
Mail carrier involved in crash with injuries in Robertson County
Mail carrier involved in crash with injuries in Robertson County
Three families were displaced by a duplex fire in Antioch on Thursday.
Families without a home after duplex fire