Hilltoppers unveil Big Red Helmets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football on Friday unveiled the unique helmets it will wear for its game against Liberty on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Houchens-Smith Stadium, featuring seven different Big Red logos.

The Big Red logos on each players’ helmet will be based on position groups.

The logo for quarterbacks will feature Big Red throwing a football, the logo for running backs will feature Big Red in the Heisman Trophy pose, the logo for receivers and tight ends will feature Big Red catching a football, the logo for offensive and defensive linemen will feature Big Red in a three-point stance, the logo for linebackers will feature Big Red with his hands on his knees ready to make a play, the logo for defensive backs will feature Big Red celebrating a pass breakup and the logo for specialists will feature Big Red kicking a football.

In addition to the logos based on position groups, WKU has added a new bumper to the front of the helmet with Big Red’s eyes.

WKU debuted Big Red helmets last season for the Nov. 12, 2022, game against Rice – a 45-10 Hilltopper win.

Those helmets only featured Big Red throwing the football.

The new helmet is part of an overall uniform makeover this fall, which also included stripes being added to the jerseys, pants and helmets, and the addition of the “Tops” script logo under the belt.

WKU sits at 4-3 overall this season and 2-1 in Conference USA play.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

