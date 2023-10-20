Hank Williams Jr. opens bar in Downtown Nashville named after popular song

The bar was named after Williams’ hit song “Born to Boogie.”
Hank Williams Jr. Bar opens on Broadway
Hank Williams Jr. Bar opens on Broadway(Submitted)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new bar has officially opened in the Honky Tonk epicenter.

Big Plan Holdings Hospitality launched the Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar in Nashville’s Lower Broadway district at 419 Broadway.

The bar is located between AJ’s Good Time Bar and Ernest Tubb Record Shop.

The bar is named after Willams’ hit song “Born to Boogie.” The restaurant and bar is a four-level establishment with a rooftop deck, live music, full food and drink menus, and panoramic views of Nashville’s skyline.

“With a recognized style all our own, across all of our diverse Big Plan Holdings subsidiaries, including Edgehill Music Publishing, American Paint and our family business’ philanthropic wing, The Joseph Family Foundation, the Hank Williams Jr Boogie Bar will reflect BPH and BPH Hospitality’s continued commitment to delivering uncompromisingly memorable experiences,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Big Plan Holdings. “We are privileged to play our part and add to the historic Lower Broadway community, in proud partnership with Hank Williams Jr.”

An official ribbon cutting for the bar will be held on Nov. 12.

