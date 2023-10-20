Former Clay County 4-H leader used county property, funds to raise pigs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Clay County 4-H (head, heart, hands and health) youth development program leader and Clay County UT Extension Office Director was accused of taking Clay County fairground property and using money to raise pigs.

According to the Mumpower, the former Clay County leader raised sows and bred show pigs at the Clay County Fairgrounds. The former leader also sold piglets to parents of 4-H youth members.

In 2022, county officials asked the former leader to remove his livestock from the fairgrounds.

After the pigs were removed, Mumford said livestock equipment – belonging to Clay County -- including gates, self-feeders, PVC pipe waterers and fencing t-posts, went missing.

The former leader was also accused of making personal purchases of livestock feed from the Clay County UT Extension Office’s checking account.

“In addition to ensuring that employees are properly supervised, Clay County should also take steps to improve its process for reimbursing employees,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “Some reimbursement requests were submitted as many as 165 days after the expenses were incurred which could be viewed as unsubstantiated within a reasonable time under IRS regulations.”

