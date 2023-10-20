First Alert Forecast: Weekend Outlook!

Drying out for the weekend!
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A couple of showers will linger this morning across parts of the Mid-State, but the rain should mainly move out of the Mid-State by Friday afternoon. Highs today will mainly drop back into the upper 60s, but a couple of spots will be near 70. It will stay breezy this afternoon with gusts around 20 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows falling back in the mid and upper 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll completely dry out for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday, but then dropping into the upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday.

Saturday looks breezy with gusts near, if not over, 20 mph at times while Sunday will be less breezy with more sunshine.

NEXT WEEK

Highs on Monday will hang out around 70 under a mostly sunny sky.

A few more clouds will mix in on Monday and Tuesday, but we’re expecting a decent warm-up with highs back in the mid to even the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. One or two spots may even get near 80

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

