First Alert Forecast: Beautiful autumn weekend with big temperature swings

Several days next week should touch 80° in Nashville.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Breezy and very warm weather is expected on Saturday, with a cooldown on Sunday.

TONIGHT & THIS WEEKEND:

It’ll be clear and turn cool quickly this evening under a clear sky. Today’s gusty wind will diminish around sunset, too. By morning, temperatures will be in the 40s.

Saturday will start chilly. However, sunshine and a developing southwesterly breeze will boost temperatures through the 50s, 60s, and 70s in a hurry.

Count on less wind on Sunday and slightly cooler weather in general. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. All in all, it’ll be a lovely day.

Saturday will be breezy and turn warm. The wind will settle down on Sunday as slightly cooler air moves in.(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Next week looks serene for weather. We’ll have an extended stretch of dry and bright conditions, so if you’ve been holding off on painting a fence or staining a deck, you’ll have several days to get that project done.

Lows will generally be in the 50s. Highs will increase from the mid 70s on Monday to the upper 70s and lowermost 80s Tuesday through Friday.

