Cookeville man indicted for robbing 2 Brentwood banks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cookeville man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing two banks in Brentwood.

Antonio Peebles, 30, has been charged with two counts of bank robbery, which, if convicted, carry a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison for each count.

Back in May, Peebles allegedly entered the Pinnacle Bank on Franklin Road in Brentwood, placed a bag on the bank counter and demanded money, United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee said. The bank tellers gave Peebles money from their drawers, and he fled on foot.

“Peebles later robbed the Wilson Bank & Trust on Harpeth Drive in Brentwood, Tennessee, on June 12, 2023, in a similar manner. Peebles was arrested the same day by officers with the Brentwood Police Department,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

